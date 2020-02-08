Patricia Jane Jackman August 7, 1945 - January 19, 2020 Jane was a beautiful and caring lady who has passed from this life to be with her loving Savior. Jane was born in Long Beach, CA. She graduated from Long Beach Poly in 1963. She continued her education completing the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Anesthesia Assistants Program, retiring in 2010 as a Surgical Dental Assistant. Jane is survived by her husband, Fred; sister, Judy; her two children: Wendy and Donna; and four stepchildren: Gary, Bruce, David, and Carrie. She also leaves many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Our silence was golden. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 8, 2020