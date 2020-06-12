Patricia Joan Beckmeyer
1926 - 2020
Beckmeyer Patricia "Patty" Joan Beckmeyer passed away peacefully on June 7 in Everett after visiting with family; she was the oldest daughter of Harold and Esther Simpson. Patty graduated from Snohomish High School in 1944 and enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII and was a Registered Nurse. She married high school sweetheart Morris in 1948, and they raised fours sons. She lived, worked and volunteered in Washington, Oregon, California, Virginia, El Salvador, Dominican Republic and South Africa. Patty was preceded in death by Morris, son John, sisters Gladine and Suzanne. She is survived by sons James, Robert and Roger; granddaughters Jennifer, Meagan and Kelsey; great grandsons Nico and Rowen; aunt Rosemary Bailey; and many loving family and friends. Patty will be buried at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Snohomish. A memorial will be held at a future date. August 12, 1926 - June 7, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 12 to Jun. 11, 2020.
