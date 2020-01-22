Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Kiesser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Jewell Kiesser Patricia Jewell Kiesser, age 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, of 57 years; and her oldest son, Richard. Patricia leaves behind her sons, Donald Kiesser Jr. and Robert (Susan) Kiesser; and daughter, Nancy (Ron) Swirtz. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother of four, and foster mother of nearly 40 kids throughout the years. She faithfully served her Lord and her church, had a heart for missions and was a prayer warrior. Patricia had a love for all things medical and enjoyed a career as a RN for part of her life. Patricia later owned her own salon "Pat's Place" and enjoyed every minute of it. She loved to read, crochet and watch TV, sometimes at the same time! Patricia loved well and was loved deeply by everyone that knew her. To know her was to love her. She will be greatly missed. We will be celebrating the life of Patricia at Arlington Assembly of God, 201 N. Stillaguamish, on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., reception to follow.



