Patricia Lee Engebretsen passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. She was a loving mother and a wife, as well as a loyal friend to many. Born on September 23, 1955 to Gordon and Eleanor Stubb, she grew up on the shore of Silver Lake in Everett, where their family owned and managed Silver Beach Resort. After graduating from Cascade High School in 1973, she attended the University of Washington where she met the love of her life, Bruce. They married in 1977, settled down in Everett near her childhood home, and raised two children, Mark and Lisa. Patty worked for the Everett School District, where she helped teach and care for children for 26 years as a paraprofessional and health room assistant at Madison Elementary before retiring last year. In her free time, she volunteered at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, of which she was a charter member. She loved to travel with her family, and enjoyed exploring national parks and taking frequent trips to her favorite places such as Lake Chelan, the Oregon Coast, Palm Springs, and Hawaii. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; son, Mark; daughter, Lisa; brothers, Larry and John (Marlit); niece, Anneliesa; and nephew, Reagan. Patty was known for being devoted to her family and lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9320 Meadow Way, Everett, WA 98208. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Prince of Peace Womens' Ministry.



