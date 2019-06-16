Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Goffette. View Sign Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

June 9, 1941 - May 29, 2019 Patricia M. Goffette, passed away May 29, 2019, peacefully at her home in Edmonds, WA. Born June 9, 1941 in Ladysmith, WI, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Monuszko. Patricia graduated from Highline High School in Burien, WA. She then attended the University of Hawaii for one year and ultimately graduated from Seattle University with a major in finance and a minor in accounting. She worked 18 years in construction related businesses before she started Northwood Homes, Inc. in 1974. She built numerous speculative homes before moving into custom homes and eventually into commercial real estate construction and holdings. In 1980, Patricia was one of 40 women profiled in a book titled: The New Entrepreneurs - Women Working from Home . The book chronicled her rise from employee to employer in a male-dominated field. She was proud of her accomplishments but never boasted; she was more interested in highlighting the accomplishments and fine attributes of others. Patricia had many hobbies and interests. She collected antiques and paintings from around the world. She was inspired by Beatrix Potter and collected many of her writings and items representing her works. She was involved in auto racing and automobile collecting. And Patricia created many award-winning quilts that were displayed around the globe and featured in many publications. Patricia never had children, but she enjoyed children and always knew just what to do when it came to caring for them. She is survived by her three brothers, Ronald (Cheryl) Monuszko of Sammamish, WA; David (Frieda) Monuszko of Poulsbo, WA; Gary (Char) Monuszko of Kent, WA; and six nieces and nephews; and Jack Goffette, her former husband, business partner and friend. Patricia requested no services. However, there will be a small private memorial for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Seattle University, 901 12th Avenue, PO Box 222000, Seattle, WA 98122-1090 or the City of Edmonds Flower Program, 121 5 Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020. Share memories at

