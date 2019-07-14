Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Harris. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Marie Harris Patricia Harris, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on July 7, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born August 18, 1937 to Arthur and Marie Anderson in Seattle, Washingon. "Patty" was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alan Harris in April of 2016. They met in Seattle and were married in 1954, and enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage. She leaves behind many loved ones; her three children, Alan Harris (Diane), Larry Harris (Theresa) and Cindy Harris (Michael); her grandchildren, Bobby Thompson (Mariko), Jeannie Thompson (Tom), Orlando Sullivan (Diana), Nick Harris, Stefan Harris and Britt Harris (Malte); her great grandchildren, Lilli, Avery and Lanie Thompson, Presley and Doc Harris and Carson Boyer; her nieces and their families, Denise Siler, Celeste Pope and Christine Cobb; her brother- in-law, Lyman Armey, and dear friends, Jeannette VanRossen, Bob and Saundra Westvang, Bob and Ona Joyce. Patty was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was all about family and cooking, always caring for those around her. Her home was an open door for all, but her family was her life, and her love and devotion for the Lord was never-ending. She was beautiful inside and out, just a wonderful soul that will so be missed. She is dancing in Heaven with her soul mate and husband, Al, and her sister, Linda Armey that she had wept the loss of for 23 years. Please join us for a celebration of Patty's life on Saturday July 27, 2019 11:00 am at Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Avenue, Everett WA, 98201. A very special thank you to Winsome and Mata, two very special people who cared for Patty since February at 1st Choice Adult Family Care in Everett. God Bless.





Patricia Marie Harris Patricia Harris, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on July 7, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born August 18, 1937 to Arthur and Marie Anderson in Seattle, Washingon. "Patty" was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alan Harris in April of 2016. They met in Seattle and were married in 1954, and enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage. She leaves behind many loved ones; her three children, Alan Harris (Diane), Larry Harris (Theresa) and Cindy Harris (Michael); her grandchildren, Bobby Thompson (Mariko), Jeannie Thompson (Tom), Orlando Sullivan (Diana), Nick Harris, Stefan Harris and Britt Harris (Malte); her great grandchildren, Lilli, Avery and Lanie Thompson, Presley and Doc Harris and Carson Boyer; her nieces and their families, Denise Siler, Celeste Pope and Christine Cobb; her brother- in-law, Lyman Armey, and dear friends, Jeannette VanRossen, Bob and Saundra Westvang, Bob and Ona Joyce. Patty was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was all about family and cooking, always caring for those around her. Her home was an open door for all, but her family was her life, and her love and devotion for the Lord was never-ending. She was beautiful inside and out, just a wonderful soul that will so be missed. She is dancing in Heaven with her soul mate and husband, Al, and her sister, Linda Armey that she had wept the loss of for 23 years. Please join us for a celebration of Patty's life on Saturday July 27, 2019 11:00 am at Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Avenue, Everett WA, 98201. A very special thank you to Winsome and Mata, two very special people who cared for Patty since February at 1st Choice Adult Family Care in Everett. God Bless. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close