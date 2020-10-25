Patricia V. Radzwon passed away peacefully in the late afternoon on October 2 at her home in Fremont, Ca. She was born April 7, 1925 to Cecilia and Francisco Sabastiano.

Patricia was proceeded in death by her son John Andrew Radzwon in 1998 and her husband of sixty-six years, Raymond Radzwon in 2010. Patricia is survived by her daughter Donna Whitman and her son-in-law Paul Whitman, her daughter-in-law, Dixie Seabald, and her six grandchildren, Patricia Rae, Anthony James, Jennifer Marie, Andrea Jeane, Michael Paul, and Steven James. Patricia was also a great grandmother of ten and a great great grandmother of two.

Patricia (Nana) will be greatly missed by all, but the many memories will live on in the hearts of her children and grandchildren whom loved her dearly.

April 7, 1925 - October 2, 2020



