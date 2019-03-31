Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Rose Wells. View Sign

Sept. 23, 1945 - March 13, 2019 Patricia Rose Wells, our beloved Irish jewel, an amazing woman, loving wife, dedicated mother and grandmother, animal lover, compassionate nurse, and true friend to many… passed on to heaven on March 13, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer . Patty was born on September 23, 1945, in Annapolis, MD, to John Patrick and Regina Theresa Reilly; she was the fourth of their five children. Not too many years later, the family moved to California and settled in San Jose, where Patty attended all-female parochial schools including Notre Dame High School. She attended The University of Santa Clara and was then accepted in the nursing program with their affiliate, O'Connor Hospital. After she graduated, she spent time working as a camp nurse, as well as an Emergency Room nurse at Alexian Brothers Hospital, where she met her future husband and soul mate, David Allen Wells. Patty and David married on June 30, 1974, and then moved to Everett, WA, where they bought their first home and began raising their four children. Patty began working for General Hospital of Everett in 1975, where she started in the Intensive Care Unit but then transitioned to the Emergency Room. After 13 years, she then joined the team in the Cardiac Telemetry Unit for many more years, as both a bedside nurse and assistant nurse manager. When General Hospital merged with Providence Hospital in 1994, Patty then began working in the Ambulatory Care Unit until she retired from Providence in 2005, after working for the organization for over 30 years. For the last six years of her career, she worked for The Everett Clinic in the Trask and Kemp outpatient surgery centers and call room. She retired from her craft in 2011, after giving her healing and comforting touch to thousands of people. Outside of her career, Patty was an avid member of her book club, very much enjoyed sewing and quilting, relished time with her family, and went on many travel adventures with David. Patty is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Erin (Ken); son, Joshua (Bonnie); daughter, Quinn (Michael); daughter, Margaret (Jerome); sister, Mary; brothers, Paul (Irma) and Michael; and grandchildren, Kennedy, Callie, Reilly, Norah, Maya, Conner, Ava, Evelynn, Sophie, Phelan, and Jackson (who will arrive in May); as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Regina; brother, Joseph; and her children, Mary, Doyle and Nicholas. Patty's family would like you to join us for a Celebration of Life at Legion Hall, 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett, WA, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's or Providence Hospice in memory of our dear Patty. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

