Patricia Seiber (Johnson), known to her friends as Pat or Patti, of Everett, WA passed peacefully at the age of 78 on December 22, 2019 with family by her side. Pat was born in 1941 in Everett. She attended Everett High School, graduating in 1960. She married Ray on December 3, 1962. Pat is survived by her husband, Ray; daughter, Nancy Bond (Steve), son, Scott Seiber (Pam) and son, Randy Seiber (Amy); eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Pat retired early at the age of 50 to focus on her passions, her family and volunteering. The actions of her life were guided by her generosity. Her personality lit every room with enthusiasm and inviting energy. Pat truly lived life to the fullest. She loved all people and was known to run into friends she had met throughout her life no matter where she went. As a proud resident of Lake Ki, she loved to take friends out on her Lake Ki Queen and toot the horn all the way around the lake, as a friendly hello to every house she went by. She loved her girlfriends and never missed an opportunity to play pinochle or take a quick trip to the casino. Family, friends, and all others whose lives she touched are invited to Pat's celebration of life at the Everett Firefighters Hall, 2411 Hewitt Ave., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on January 12, 2020. Please take a moment to record a short video tribute. It will be shared at her celebration of life. Use this link to record your video: www.tribute.co/patseiber/



