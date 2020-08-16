1/1
Patricia Shreve
1939 - 2020
Patricia Ann Shreve, 80, passed away on August 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children and several grandchildren. Pat was born in Hazen, ND on September 16, 1939. She worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer for over 40 years, most of which was in Monroe, WA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Shreve, sister, Kathleen Brosy (Lorin) and her parents Alex and Pearl Buchmann. She is survived by her sisters, Janice Stavig and Rita Hall (Frank); as well as, her four sons, Christopher Hall (Lynn), Tom Hall (Terry), Bill Hall (Ozzie), Lee Hall (Debbie) and two daughters, Robin Shaw (Jerome) and Dawn Liistro (Paul), along with 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She loved to travel, mostly by road trips, and visited every state except Hawaii. She loved movies, music (mostly country), and cherished her doll collection. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org.

September 16, 1939 - August 13, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
