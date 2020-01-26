Patricia E. Stovall (Pat) Dec. 27, 1934 - Jan. 11, 2020 Patricia E. Stovall (Pat), 85, died on January 11, 2020. Pat was born December 27, 1934 in Longview, WA, and called the Puget Sound region her home. Pat is survived by her brother, Ted; her adult children: William (Sherry), Denae, Daniel (Roseana), Charles; grandchildren: Jenifer, Tom, and Ani (Bryan); great-grandchild Thea; stepchildren: Greg, Paula, their spouses and children. Pat was an independent, warm-hearted, successful entrepreneur. In her early adult years she owned / operated AKC kennels. In her later working years she owned / operated over six adult family homes, many of those in partnership with her late husband, Lloyd. When not working, they enjoyed boating in Pacific Northwest waters and traveling the western U.S. in RVs together. Pat loved sharing retirement with family and friends, they were important to her. She will be missed. A celebration of life will be held early summer 2020; contact family for details.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020