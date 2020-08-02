Patricia Arlene (Ryan) Vance, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother of Marysville, WA passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Her parents Mickey and Hazel Ryan were blessed with her on January 7, 1939 in Arlington, WA. Patty graduated from Arlington High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart Gary, they were married fifty-five years. Patty loved gardening and would spend hours in her yard and when not in the yard her other love was sewing. Patty was an avid fan of the Mariners and Seahawks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, her parents Mickey and Hazel and two brothers, John and Mickey. She is survived by her four children Wendy (Greg) Barrett, Jeri (Steve) Ebert, Guy(Marina) Vance and Karen Harris. Grandchildren Samantha, Douglas, Amy, Andrew, Lauren, Ryan, Tara and Tayler; Great-grandchildren Keaton, Kolby, Dakota and Kayleigh and her beloved soul sister Donna (Howard) Huglen. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for the loving care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to Providence Hospice Care or a charity of your choice. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery.

January 7, 1939 - July 25, 2020