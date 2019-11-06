Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Downes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick (Pat) Downes May 4, 1953 - September 21, 2019 Our good friend Patrick (Pat) Downes passed from this world on September 21, 2019. He will be missed. He was a good person and a great storyteller. In spite of hardships, he always chose amusement over anger in his life's journey. He left a positive impact on his family and friends and we are all better for his friendship. Pat was born on May 4, 1953. He came of age during the Vietnam War and served in the Navy during the conflict. He was a Blue Water Navy Veteran whose exposure to agent orange shortened a career and a life he loved. In spite of medical hardships, Pat was gregarious to the end. For 29 years, Pat served the Everett community driving a bus for Everett Transit. He was President of Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 883 at two different times during his career. This past Labor Day weekend, he was able to attend Local 883's centennial celebration. He was in fine spirits and as loquacious as ever. We hoped it wouldn't be our last time together though we knew it might be. Pat was a part of our Everett community. He lived here. He worked here. As a Bus Operator of three decades he was a part of the lives of multiple generations. He witnessed riders going from kids to young adults, to families, to grandparents. He gave the coat off his back to those in need. Customers still ask about him. Though Pat's medical issues ended this part of his life it didn't dampen his spirit. Those of us in our casual Saturday retiree breakfast group miss him every week. He was one of the retires who started the tradition. While not all attendees are retired or make every breakfast, you can be sure there is a restaurant somewhere nearby where we will be gathered. We may not have direct contact with the riders anymore but we still have community. On occasion a fellow restaurant patron recognizes one of us and stops by to say hello. With Pat gone, our table has gotten much quieter of late. He is preceded in death by fellow breakfast club friends: Joan Erpenbach, Tom Fletcher, Carol McCombe, Mike Hanson and Don Prater. Hopefully he is reunited with his great friend, Stan Clarke, a fellow Bus Operator and breakfast group retiree who passed on before him. Pat is survived by his sons, Jeremy and Michael Downes; and Michael's wife, Crystal.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 6, 2019

