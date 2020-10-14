1/1
Patrick John Tuttle
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick (Pat) John Tuttle, 62 of Post Falls, Idaho died October 5th, 2020 of complications from cancer in Spokane, Washington.

Born September 29th, 1958 in Spirit Lake, Idaho to James and Fern Tuttle. He grew up in Rathdrum, Idaho and graduated from Lakeland high school in 1976.

He joined the United States Navy in October 1976, where he honorably served his country for 16 years with close to 7 of those years at sea on different air craft carriers including; USS Enterprise, USS Saratoga, USS Kitty Hawk. Traveling the world, crossing the equator to become a shellback and earning many badges and medals along the way. He was stationed at Key West, Florida and Whidbey Island Washington and retired as an AME-1 in 1995.

Pat received his certificate in Automotive Technologies in 1997 and worked in the automotive field until he began work at Boeing in 1998. He retired from Boeing in 2017.

When Pat was younger, he loved to bull ride, race dirt bikes and play softball. He was an avid hunter, who also loved camping and 4-wheeling up in the mountains. When he wasn't in the mountains you would find him golfing or traveling the country with the love of his life.

He was a proud lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA.

Pat had numerous lifetime friends growing up in Idaho and who he met through the Navy and his Boeing career. He loved to tease and joke with everyone and would bend over backwards to help out family and friends.

Pat is survived by his wife Kelley and children, Virginia (Robert) Burke, Dustin Tuttle, Ailene Tuttle and Eric Tuttle, grandchildren Zach, Jacob and Emily. Also, his 6 siblings, Robert (Patricia) Tuttle, Karen Hawks, Kathy Houck, Mike (Michelle) Tuttle, Andy (Angie) Tuttle, Susie (Rod) Heistuman and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Fern Tuttle and Darci Tuttle (Zibell) beloved mother of Virginia and Dustin.

A graveside service will be held on October 25th at Pinegrove Cemetery Rathdrum, Id at 2pm followed by a celebration of his life at the Rathdrum Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local VFW.

September 29, 1958 - October 5, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved