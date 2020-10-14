Patrick (Pat) John Tuttle, 62 of Post Falls, Idaho died October 5th, 2020 of complications from cancer in Spokane, Washington.

Born September 29th, 1958 in Spirit Lake, Idaho to James and Fern Tuttle. He grew up in Rathdrum, Idaho and graduated from Lakeland high school in 1976.

He joined the United States Navy in October 1976, where he honorably served his country for 16 years with close to 7 of those years at sea on different air craft carriers including; USS Enterprise, USS Saratoga, USS Kitty Hawk. Traveling the world, crossing the equator to become a shellback and earning many badges and medals along the way. He was stationed at Key West, Florida and Whidbey Island Washington and retired as an AME-1 in 1995.

Pat received his certificate in Automotive Technologies in 1997 and worked in the automotive field until he began work at Boeing in 1998. He retired from Boeing in 2017.

When Pat was younger, he loved to bull ride, race dirt bikes and play softball. He was an avid hunter, who also loved camping and 4-wheeling up in the mountains. When he wasn't in the mountains you would find him golfing or traveling the country with the love of his life.

He was a proud lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA.

Pat had numerous lifetime friends growing up in Idaho and who he met through the Navy and his Boeing career. He loved to tease and joke with everyone and would bend over backwards to help out family and friends.

Pat is survived by his wife Kelley and children, Virginia (Robert) Burke, Dustin Tuttle, Ailene Tuttle and Eric Tuttle, grandchildren Zach, Jacob and Emily. Also, his 6 siblings, Robert (Patricia) Tuttle, Karen Hawks, Kathy Houck, Mike (Michelle) Tuttle, Andy (Angie) Tuttle, Susie (Rod) Heistuman and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Fern Tuttle and Darci Tuttle (Zibell) beloved mother of Virginia and Dustin.

A graveside service will be held on October 25th at Pinegrove Cemetery Rathdrum, Id at 2pm followed by a celebration of his life at the Rathdrum Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local VFW.

