Patrick Lee Clifford Patrick "Pat" Lee Clifford of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2018 at the age of 73. As a gifted potter and devoted teacher of 28 years, Pat was able to share his love for the arts to gener-ations of students. Pat retired from the Everett School District in 2000 where he was nominated for Teacher of the Year. Pat will be remembered as a loving father, brilliant artist, selfless teacher and a lifelong friend. Pat enjoyed boating throughout the Puget Sound and beyond with friends and family on his lovingly restored 34' wooden Chantyman; thoughtfully named, Plowman. When he wasn't exploring the Sound or firing up the kiln you could often find him cheering on his beloved Seahawks: "c'mon boys!" Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Betty Clifford; brothers, Jerry and Harry. Pat is survived by his three children; Patrick II, Josh, Sarah and three grand-children; Morgan, Sam "Sammy", and Cedar; siblings: Bill, Bob, Cathie and Nancy. Pat touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed. Perhaps above all, those that knew Pat will fondly remember his endearing quick-wit and dry humor, which is certainly rivalled by any other Clifford family member, and possibly even surpassed by his favorite daughter, Sarah, who wrote this obituary. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held on March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Floral Hall at Forest Park, 802 E Mukilteo Blvd, Everett, WA 98203. To honor Pats legacy, The Pat Clifford Dynamic Arts Scholarship was created. The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Sequoia High School Senior who excelled in the Arts. Contributions can be made to: Everett Public Schools Foundation (EPSF), PO BOX 3112, Everett, WA 98213, and Memo Line: Pat Clifford Scholarship.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019