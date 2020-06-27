Graveside services are July 1st. Patrick grew up in Portland, Oregon, the 2nd of Don and Dorothy Carter's 8 children. He moved to WA state and continued to work for Fred Meyer. There he met his wife, Marne. They married in 1985 and had 2 children, Jourdan and Christopher. His passing was unexpected, and he will forever be missed. Please refer to Becks Tribute Center for full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store