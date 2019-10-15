Pat Kennedy, 73, died tragically October 3, 2019 while moving logging equipment. Pat was born February 15, 1946 to Martin and Dorothy Kennedy in Everett, WA. Preceded in death by sister, Nancy (Kennedy) Haight. He is survived by his sister, Patsy (Don) Sawyer of Camano Island, WA, and his sons, Patrick and Riley Kennedy and daughters, Charlene Kennedy, Sarah and Nicole (nee) Kennedy. A celebration of his life will held at the Cedar Stump Bar and Grill, 19711 Smokie Point Blvd, Arlington, WA, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. All friends and family are invited.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 15, 2019