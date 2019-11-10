June 2, 1958 - October 29, 2019 Patrick Scott Gilchrest, 61, of Lake Stevens, WA, died October 29, 2019. Patrick was born on June 2, 1958 in Everett, WA. A Washington native most of his life, he followed family tradition. He became a longshoreman in Everett and Seattle. His late father and brother all worked on the waterfront. Pat was preceded in death by his dad, Don; and his brother, Mike. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his son, Mike; stepson, Adam; sister, Gail and her husband, Dean; and his mother, Patricia. We love you forever.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 10, 2019