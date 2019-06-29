Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Lemmon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Lemmon, 88, passed away in her sleep June 11, 2019. Patsy was born to Rueben and Paulyne Remsberg. She was one of eight children. She grew up farming in Carlton/Twisp, WA. She moved to Seattle where she met Kenneth Lemmon and they were married 13 weeks later. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth; and a great grandchild, Viola Lemmon. Together they had three children, Greg Lemmon (Linda), Doug Lemmon (Sue) and Heidi Ramos. She has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Patsy was very devoted to church and Christian beliefs and served God faithfully. She will be missed by many family and lifetime friends. We are happy you are reunited with your husband, Ken; parents; other family members and friends. Please join us July 13, 2019 at Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Ave, Everett, WA at 11:00 a.m. for a celebration of life and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .



Patsy Lemmon, 88, passed away in her sleep June 11, 2019. Patsy was born to Rueben and Paulyne Remsberg. She was one of eight children. She grew up farming in Carlton/Twisp, WA. She moved to Seattle where she met Kenneth Lemmon and they were married 13 weeks later. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth; and a great grandchild, Viola Lemmon. Together they had three children, Greg Lemmon (Linda), Doug Lemmon (Sue) and Heidi Ramos. She has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Patsy was very devoted to church and Christian beliefs and served God faithfully. She will be missed by many family and lifetime friends. We are happy you are reunited with your husband, Ken; parents; other family members and friends. Please join us July 13, 2019 at Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Ave, Everett, WA at 11:00 a.m. for a celebration of life and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 29, 2019

