Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patty. Norman.

Patty M. Norman Patty M. Norman, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Edmonds, WA, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Patty was born in Nebraska to Ruth Waterman and John Mellquist. Raised on the Olympic Peninsula, Patty's local roots ran deep. She attended North Kitsap High, WSU, U of W and WWU in pursuit of her Teaching Degree. Patty taught in Northshore, Edmonds and Everett school districts inspiring children and earning the Washington Award for Excellence in Education in 1992. She also founded and operated The Crayon Connection with two of her colleagues, creating innovative learning materials for teachers. Patty married her beloved husband, Raymond Norman. They spent the next 50 years together raising their family in Alderwood Manor and, after years of planning, built their dream home on Whidbey Island. While enjoying their retirement years at the beach, they found the time and energy to start and manage Patty's Parking. Once in a great while in this life, someone comes along that touches the lives of everyone around them. . . .encouraging, inspiring and somehow helping them become their best selves. This was Patty. Amongst her greatest joys in life were her family, her friends, teaching, gardening, life on the beach, dancing and celebrations with all those she loved. A grand entertainer, Patty could turn a gathering into a gala in the blink of an eye. Survived by her daughters, Tracy Davidson (Greg), Lynn Kamacho and Marci Norman; grandsons, Cole and Kort Kamacho; brother, Jim Waterman (Nancy) and longtime family friend, Cathi McLeod. Patty also leaves behind a plethora of friends from all walks of her life. If you knew her, you almost certainly liked her and once you liked her you were well on your way to loving her. She will be missed, as the sky would miss the stars. Memorials may be made to the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club or the Edmonds Senior Center.

