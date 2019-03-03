Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Charles Chiaravalle. View Sign

Dec. 21, 1950-Feb. 23, 2019



Dec. 21, 1950-Feb. 23, 2019 Paul Charles Chiaravalle was born on December 21, 1950 in Hibbing, MN, to Helen Cecil and Alexander Chiaravalle and passed away on a Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home in Marysville, WA, surrounded by love and family. Paul lived his early years in California, graduating from Santa Rosa High School. and attended Santa Rosa Junior College. Paul enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969, serving in Vietnam aboard the USS Midway from 1969-1973. Paul served his country honorably and was a life-long Navy man and proud Veteran. While in high school Paul met who would become the love and light of his life, Noreen Francis O'Brien. Paul and Noreen were married in 1972 and spent 47 loving years together. They raised three children, have eleven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Paul and Noreen moved the family to Marysville, WA, in 1982. They raised their three children in a great neighborhood and comm-unity. Every 4th of July Paul and the neighbors would put together the annual BBQ and fireworks display. Paul was an avid Seahawks fan, golfer, pool and basketball player. In his free time Paul donated countless hours to charity especially The Big Brothers and Sister of America. Paul spent his career as a merchandise manager for several companies such as Payless, Drug Emporium and Pet Co. For Paul, family was his world. Paul's impact on his friends and family is infinite. Paul was the epitome of what a friend, father, and husband should embody. He was always grateful to help any and all in need, while always remaining modest and humble. He was extremely witty, always quick with a joke, and an endless prankster. He was loved by so many. His laughter, kind voice, warm smile, and stories will always remain in our hearts and minds forever. Paul is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Noreen Chiaravalle of Marysville; son, Greg Chiaravalle and wife, Kristin of Cave Creek, AZ, daughter, Nicole Poole and husband, Rob of Shelton, WA, daughter, Michelle Chiaravalle Myers, husband, Eli of Marysville; brothers, Jon Chiaravalle and Jim Chiaravalle; sisters, Bonnie Baldwin, husband, Terry, Cheryl Cozad and Susan Chiaravalle; grandchildren, Austin, Joseph, Riley, Jesslyn, Jacob, Ashley, Blake, Aubrey, Brooke, Emily, Kane; great grand-sons, Easton, Braxton and Dillon. Paul battled Multiple Sclerosis for the last 23 years. He fought coura-geously and always inspired strength throughout. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at: Nationalmssociety.org Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

