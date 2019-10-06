Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D. Hansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Among family and friends, Paul is admired for his steadfast love of family, loyalty in friendship, dedication to neighbors and fellow citizens, and service to society. He led his family and others through the example of a sincere faith, a strong work ethic, amazing integrity, generosity, and selfless sacrifice. An outgoing man with diverse interests, Paul formed friendships early in his career that lasted his lifetime. As a young lawyer, he and several friends formed the "Edmonds Annual Trail Society", which lasted for 30 years, joined a bridge club that lasted over 40 years, and for 15 years, he planned an annual ski trip for himself and three friends. Additionally, he sang with Mike Kight and John Hopkins in the Everett Gospel Mission Choir, forming a life-long friendship. As a family, we attended the Carpenter-Cockburn-Hansen annual Christmas party which continued for nearly 50 years, and hosted an annual family reunion at Cannon Beach, OR from 1993 to 2019. He had a hilarious love-hate relationship with golf, but always loved skiing, hiking, classical music, and eating Mary's cooking. Paul was born and raised in Montana, graduated from the University of Montana in 1953, served two years in the US Army at Ft. Lewis, WA and Alaska, spent a year in Australia as a Fulbright Scholar, and finished his law degree at the University of Washington in Seattle. He met his wife, Mary at a friend's wedding in California where he was the best man and she was the maid of honor. They married on December 26, 1959 and moved to Edmonds, WA where Paul served as Mukilteo's attorney. In 1962, they moved to Everett, WA where he began working for the Anderson and Hunter Law Firm. In 1969, he was appointed by Govenor Dan Evans to fill a vacancy on the Snohomish County Superior Court, and he served there until his retirement in 1997. He spent his final year on the bench as the President of the Washington State Judges Association. In retirement, he served as an arbitrator, traveled, skied, and attended countless musical and athletic events of his grandchildren, as well as kept up with his lifetime friends. Paul is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Tara and husband, Alan, Gerrit and wife, Julie, Reed and wife, Julie, and Aaron and wife, Tanya; grandchildren: Cooper and wife, Addie, Beth, Alexandra, Paul and son, Kaden, Evan, Ben, Kate, Allie, and Matt. Paul's only sibling, Larry Hansen, passed away September 22, 2016. A memorial service will be held for Paul on October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Church, 6830 Highland Dr, in Everett. The family asks that donations in memory of Paul D. Hansen be given to the Everett Salvation Army or the Everett Gospel Mission.



