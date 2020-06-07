Paul Herbert Erickson Paul Herbert Erickson transitioned to his heavenly home on May 2, 2020. Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 16, 1929 to Albert and Anna Deborah Erickson. When he was 12 years old his family moved to Ballard Washington where he spent his teenage years. It was in Ballard where he met his lifelong friends Larry Johnson and Harry Nilsen who remained friends until his death. Paul graduated from Ballard High School in 1948 and started working as a General Contractor with his father. He continued this work until he retired in 1982. Paul married Loucille Johnson in 1949 and they were married for 70 years. Paul and Loucille enjoyed traveling and explored most of the United States and Europe. A special trip was when they visited his mother's birthplace in Dalen , Sweden. Winters were spent in Phoenix, Arizona along with their friends from Westgate Chapel. One of the joys of Paul's life was his annual hunting trip to eastern Washington with his son, grandkids, uncles and friends. He attended Philadelphia Church, Westgate Chapel, Bethany Christian Assembly and Atonement Free Lutheran. Paul leaves behind his wife Loucille, children Gayle and Jonny Johansson, Lynette Allred, Debra Henning and Steve and Diana Erickson. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held later in the year. May 16, 1929 - May 2, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store