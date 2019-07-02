August 10, 1962 - July 2, 2018 The moment that you left us Our Hearts were split in two One side is filled with memories The other died with you We often lay awake at night When the world is fast asleep And take a walk down memory lane With tears upon our cheeks Remembering you is easy We do it every day But missing you is a heartache That never goes away We hold you tightly within our hearts And there you will remain You see, life has gone on without you But will never be the same. All our memories and love, Gwendolyn, Bennett, Cheryl and Mom

