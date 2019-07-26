Paul Kriegel, of Stanwood, WA, died July 21, 2019, the tragic result of a head injury sustain in an accident three days earlier. He passed peacefully on Sunday morning with his wife and children at his side. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, sons, Jeff (Kelcy) and Tim (Nora Luz); grandchildren, Ellie, Lucy, Nico and Leia, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held Saturday July 27, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood. Please view guest book at www.gilbertsonfh.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 26, 2019