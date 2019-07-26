Paul Kriegel

Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry for your sudden loss of Paul and feel..."
    - Jamie and Jody Hillery
  • "We will miss you Bubba. You were a great Spokesman and..."
    - Joe Monks
  • "Our condolences to Paul, ( Corky's) family. He was a good..."
Service Information
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA
98292
(360)-629-2101
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
26900 78th Avenue
Stanwood, WA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
26900 78th Avenue
Stanwood, WA
Obituary
Paul Kriegel, of Stanwood, WA, died July 21, 2019, the tragic result of a head injury sustain in an accident three days earlier. He passed peacefully on Sunday morning with his wife and children at his side. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, sons, Jeff (Kelcy) and Tim (Nora Luz); grandchildren, Ellie, Lucy, Nico and Leia, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held Saturday July 27, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood. Please view guest book at www.gilbertsonfh.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 26, 2019
