October 28, 1931 - April 27, 2019 A long and wonderful life. He would have been 88 this year! "I have been very fortunate in my life" he has said many times. Paul died peacefully at home Saturday, April, 27, 2019 at 8:34pm. He has a very large family that loves him very much. He had 11 amazing children, 25 glorious grandchildren, 11 incredible great grandchildren, and one wonderful great great grandchild. Five generations! Quite magnificent. Paul grew up in his younger years in Quincy, IL, then later to Richland, WA, which he always called home. He loved, broke, and trained horses as a teenager with his younger brother, Richard, who unfortunately passed away several years ago. Phillips means, "Lover of horses" fittingly. Paul leaves behind his younger sister, Leila; and brother, Keith and his wife, Kathy with whom he shared 20-plus fun-filled years. He joined the Navy out of high school and served for four years. He was always a proud United States veteran and loved his country deeply. Paul learned a lot in his lifetime and felt a good education is the best thing you can get. He loved his family and is what he was most proud of. Happy Father's Day Dad! Paul is missed.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019

