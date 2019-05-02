Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Middlewood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Middlewood, 63, of Mountlake Terrace, WA, entered eternal peace at our residence on April 26, 2019. Paul is survived by his spouse of 30 years, Nanette (Nan) Faraldo-Middlewood. Paul was a dreamer, a private pilot, an educated 'geordie' and an adventurer. Paul and Nan spent the last 30 years exploring the Pacific Northwest. Paul will be greatly missed by Nan and his memory will be cherished by neighbors, friends and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Paul Middlewood and Olive Tate Middlewood, and his brother, Tim Middlewood of Sunderland, Northeast England. Private services by Barton Family Funeral Services. Paul's ashes will be interred at a later date with Nan's family, the Faraldo Family, Colfax, Louisiana.



