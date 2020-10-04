Paul Charles Pontrello of Stanwood died Monday, September 28 at ManorCare Health Services nursing home in Lynnwood following an eight-year battle with cancer. Born November 3, 1956, he is survived by his parents, Charles and Doris Pontrello of Stanwood, sister Connie Armstrong of Aurora, Colorado and brothers David and Brian Pontrello of Everett and Seattle. Paul grew up in the Silver Lake community of Everett and graduated from Cascade High School in 1975. He has lived in Stanwood since 2012. Paul, who taught himself guitar, is recognized by musical peers as a master guitarist. He played lead guitar and sang for several bands that performed at state fairs, music festivals and concert venues in the Northwest and Pacific Coast. His career also included several USO tours that took him to six continents in bands that performed for U.S. troops worldwide. In addition to his musicianship, Paul's intellectual drive led him to become a craftsman and authority on Catalin radios and Art Deco Bakelite items. He established a career repairing delicate Bakelite materials and his knowledge was regularly sought by antique collectors, traders and museums. He also provided expert testimony in Catalin-related legal matters. A private family memorial service is planned later this month. Because he was deeply loved and will be missed by family and friends, a celebration of Paul's life will be scheduled once Covid gathering restrictions allow for such an event. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com
November 3, 1956 - September 28, 2020