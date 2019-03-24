May 22, 1954 - March 18, 2019 Paul Winston Goddard, pastor, teacher, writer, editor, instructional systems designer, lover of people and Jesus, passed into the glorious joy of heaven Monday, March 18, 2019 after a 5-year battle with cancer. He is beloved by his family and many, many others. A Celebration of Thanks for Paul will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 2:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 6830 Highland Dr., Everett, WA. Please see PaulWGoddard.com for more info and updates.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019