Paulette was born in Berkley, CA, to Paul and Blanche McKeown and grew up in Northern California attending the University of CAL, Berkley. She became an electronics-prototype builder and taught basic electronics to develop-mentally disabled adults. She met and married the love of her life, Bob in Irvine, CA, in 1981 and they enjoyed 37 years together. After living in various locations, they came here to visit her daughter and decided to move to beautiful Washington State, which they did in 1986. Bob and Paulette were both very involved in the recovery community, helping others and giving back what they had been given. Paulette was a living example of recovery, speaking in a way that touched others by her honesty and willingness to reach out; you just knew how much she cared. She would always make the newcomer feel welcome, give a loving hug and then share her experience, strength and hope. At the time of her death, Paulette had been a friend of Bill W and Dr. Bob's for 43 years. She loved lights and decorating for Christmas, sending over 200 cards every year to friends and family around the world. In 2010, Bob and Paulette took the trip of a lifetime; her dream trip to China. She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Scott Allgood (Lenore), daughter, Trisha Wight (Mike), daughter, Sally Armstrong (Bruce), son, Rodney Allgood (Sue), stepson, Scott Youngsteadt and step daughter, Leslie Polizzi; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Gilbert the dog. A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10am at Schaefer Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NOAH or your favorite PBS or NPR station in her name.





