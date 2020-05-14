Pauline Bastian passed away on May 8, 2020 due to Covid-19. She was 84. She leaves behind a sister, Maryalice Pace of Darrington, WA; daughter, Trenna Echevarria of Lynnwood, WA; and sons, Tony McMahan of Edmonton, Canada and Chan McMahan of Tacoma, WA. She also had several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside burial will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 in McCleary, WA at 1:00 p.m. at the McCleary Cemetery.