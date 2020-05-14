Pauline Bastian
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Bastian passed away on May 8, 2020 due to Covid-19. She was 84. She leaves behind a sister, Maryalice Pace of Darrington, WA; daughter, Trenna Echevarria of Lynnwood, WA; and sons, Tony McMahan of Edmonton, Canada and Chan McMahan of Tacoma, WA. She also had several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside burial will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 in McCleary, WA at 1:00 p.m. at the McCleary Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
McCleary Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved