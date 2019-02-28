Feb. 15, 1922 – Feb. 12, 2019 Pauline Bloodworth of Arlington, WA, passed away at the age of 96 February 12, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Judy (Tom) Claxton of Arlington; grandchildren, Cindy (Mark) Roesler, Jamie Bloodworth, Dereck (Jennifer) Case, Mende (Jake) Kron, Joseph (Darci) Bloodworth--Anderson, and Samantha (Rich) Newman; nine great grandchildren and five great-great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by her son, James Dale Bloodworth in 1990. Mom was so blessed to have a wonderful long life and so many grandchildren to love. She was so loved and treasured by her family as well as wonderful friends. A very special thank you to Evergreen Health and Hospice Care for our angels, Stacey and Hannah who loved and cared for us through Mom's final journey. Pauline will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Cemetery, www.floralhillslynnwood.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 28, 2019