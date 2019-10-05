Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Margaret Behrens "Polly" Novak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Pauline "Polly" Novak, 99, formerly of Snohomish, WA, died on December 11, 2018 in Marysville, WA. She was born in Medina, WA, on November 16, 1919. Polly grew up in Ballard, Monroe and in Sultan, WA, where she graduated high school in 1938. She worked there for a dentist and on January 19, 1939 she and Edmond Novak were married in Snohomish, WA. She was a Camp Fire Girls leader when they lived in Startup, WA, on a small farm. They were members of the Snohomish Lapidary Club and after Ed retired they were "snow birds" for 25 years wintering in Quartzsite, AZ, where they met and camped with many of their rock hound friends. Polly was supportive of her husband and children, a good friend, hard worker and enjoyed making ceramics, doing needlework and baking really good pies and cookies. From 1995 - 2017 she knitted mittens, slippers and over 1,500 stocking hats donating them to the Christmas House. She also crocheted afghans for assisted living seniors. She is survived by daughter, Judy Brackett of Arlington, WA; son, John (Louella) Novak of Minden, NV; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Ed, her husband of 61 years; her parents, Paul Behrens and Ione and Bill Lampley; her three sisters and brother, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the last of her generation. No funeral service was requested. Polly's and Ed's ashes were buried in the Marie and Ignatz Novak plot, Sultan Cemetery on September 23, 2019. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 5, 2019

