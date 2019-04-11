Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Marie (Polly) Patterson. View Sign





January 9, 1931 - April 7, 2019 Polly was born in Port Angeles, WA to L.R. (Spud) and Lenore Hartman. They moved to Everett, WA when Mom was four, where she lived for most of the rest of her life. Mom attended Washington Elementary (now Washington Oakes) for one year, and Immaculate Conception School where she graduated in the 9th grade. She then attended and graduated from Everett High School, and attended Washington State University for two years. Mom worked in the banking industry for one year before returning to finish her degree at University of Oregon where she met her future husband, Mark T. Patterson. Mom and Dad married on July 14, 1956 and shared more than 62 years together. Mom and Dad lived together in Germany for one year after they married while Dad was in the Army. Mom returned to Everett just in time to give birth to her son Mark II (nicknamed Pete - spouse, Carmen). Two years later, Kathy was born (spouse, Tom Webber). Mom worked as a med tech at Providence Hospital and the Blood Bank. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Dad's law practice. Mom had many interests including quilting, crossword puzzles, reading, and getting in the car to go anywhere. Mom had a discerning eye, and made a beautiful home for us. She loved to try new recipes, and we all benefited from her love of cooking. Mom always made our holidays special, especially Christmas. An avid collector, she and Dad amassed a collection of over 500 blown-glass Christmas tree ornaments. They had a 14' tree just to accommodate all of the ornaments, and we spent many happy times as a family decorating. Mom and Dad travelled extensively, both nationally and internationally. Their trip on a river cruise ship in Russia was a highlight of their travels. They also visited Italy, Holland, France, Belgium, Turkey, Morocco, Mexico, the Panama Canal, New York, New England, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Hawaii just to name a few. Mom truly enjoyed each trip she took, and came home with many tales and treasures. Mom also loved her volunteer work at the Immaculate Conception School library and at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. She loved her friends and belonged to many social groups including the Everett Women's Book Club, her monthly quilting group, bridge club, and Wednesday coffee group at Sisters. Mom leaves behind her husband, Mark; son, Pete and daughter-in-law, Carmen; daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Tom Webber; grandchildren, Rachel Patterson (Washington D.C.), Amy Patterson (Seattle), and John Patterson (Lynnwood, WA); as well as many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2619 Cedar Ave, Everett, WA. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. before Mass. Share your memories of Polly and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com Funeral Home Lemley Chapel

1008 Third Street

Sedro Woolley , WA 98284

(360) 855-1288 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close