Paulo A. Rubio Paulo A. Rubio (Tony), age 56, of Everett, Washington, died tragically February 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Tony was born in Seattle, December 17, 1963 and was a lifelong resident of the Everett area. He worked for the Boeing Co. in the tool room. He loved going to the Seahawks games and spending time with his family. He is survived by Tiffeny, the mother of his children, his daughters, Chelsea and Kaitlyn, his s/o Linnea; five sisters, four brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nieves and Anita Rubio; his son, Matthew, and his infant daughter, Stephanie. Services will be held at 1pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Everett Yacht Club, 404 14th St. Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020