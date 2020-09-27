Pearl Louise (Kennister) Hebert passed away peacefully at her home in Everett, WA on Sept 17th, 2020.

She was happy to live to be 90 years old and enjoyed a long wonderful life surrounded by many dear family members and friends.

She was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend and all who knew her loved her dearly. She was always very well put together with not a hair out of place. We will miss her terribly.

Pearl was born to Louis and Pearl (Merrifield) Kennister in Everett on October 17, 1929.

She graduated from Everett High School with the class of 1947 1/2 and following graduation Pearl worked for the telephone company. This was during the time that the telephone company was converting to dialing the phone number for you.

Shortly thereafter Pearl met the love of her life, Bob Hebert and they were married in 1949. Pearl converted to the Catholic religion before marrying Bob and she was a devout Catholic for the rest of her life. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where she was a member of the Altar Society, St. Vincent de Paul and volunteered her time supporting many church activities and fund raisers.

Mom and Dad lived conservatively in order to put each of their five children through eight years of private school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Besides much time spent raising her five children, she enjoyed many outside activities as well as cooking, baking and her family always savored a home cooked meal along with delicious cookies, cakes and pies.

Blessed with a green thumb inherited from her mother, Mom enjoyed flowers and had a beautiful flower garden at her home prior to moving to Washington Oakes Retirement Home. She was talented at hand crafts such as crocheting and cross stitch on plastic canvas and made many beautiful gifts for family and friends.

Most family summer vacations were spent at Westport and Sekiu, where Dad and the boys went fishing and caught many salmon, and Mom held down the fort on shore.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with friends, occasional trips to Reno with Bob and in recent years enjoyed bingo and other activities at the Everett Senior Center.

Pearl is survived by her sister Betty Purves, sons Gerald (Becky), Alan (Terri Silver), Lyle (Judy), daughter-in law Melissa, and daughter Mary (Mike Tilley).

She is also survived by grandchildren Kim Hebert (Mike Hagans), Mitchell Wright (Karyn), Janiece Mealey (Jim), Joshua Hebert, Tanner Dryden, and Brooke Tilley; as well as great grandchildren, Jayden and Gavin Hagans, Dakoda Vantol, Caleb, Chloe and Alexa Wright, Harrison and Liam Mealey and many nieces and nephews.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Hebert, daughter-in law Darcy Hebert, and son Dale Hebert.

A service/celebration of life will be held once we are allowed larger gatherings.

We are grateful to Washington Oakes Retirement Home where Mom was well-cared for and made many more friends and fond memories.

Remembrances can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (2619 Cedar St., Everett, WA 98201) or your favorite charity.

October 17, 1929 - September 17, 2020