On January 6, 2019, the Rojas family lost Pedro Rojas (57). He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andres Rojas. His brother, Ramon (51) joined him in heaven on April 7, 2019. He is survived by wife, Sherry; stepsons, Steven 29, Wayne 27; daughter, Larissa 15; son, Benjamin 11. He is also survived by his sisters, Sylvia Tanis and Caprissa Frawley (Eric); brothers, Andres Rojas and Alfred Rojas; nieces, Judy and Krystal Tanis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He worked for Boeing at age 17; the last 15 years at Damar, Contours, Text and Triumph as a machinist. Devoted husband and father, he enjoyed spending time at Kayak Point and the zoo with his kids and love of his life, Sherry. We are holding a celebration of life for both Pedro and Ramon on June 8, 2019, with a potluck, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Jennings Park, Marysville, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 1, 2019