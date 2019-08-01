Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy A. Frohning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy A. Frohning Peggy A. Frohning, 65, born July 5, 1953 to Elmer and Betty Frohning, entered the gates of Heaven March 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Peg graduated from Monroe High School in 1971 and loved sports throughout her life. She participated in sports in high school and college (Everett Community and U of W). She avidly watched basketball, football and baseball games on TV. She was employed at Ida Culver House - Ravenna in Seattle for over 32 years. She was known as the "Jill of all trades". She became the kitchen manager, and she loved the residents and kitchen staff she worked with. Peg is preceded by her parents, brothers, Anthony and Tim, nephew, Daniel, and numerous family and friends. Peg leaves behind her twin sister, Patty (Les) Flickner, sister, Nancy (Victor) Skoglund; brothers, Joseph (Erin) Munn, Norbert (Marlene) Frohning, and many, many nieces and nephews that were very special to her. She also leaves her very cherished and close friends, Kris (Bruce) Gallagher, Sharon Blackburn, Susan (Tom) Phimister, Lee Ann Brown, Dean and Marly's McReynolds, John Wagner, Diane Stone, and others she worked with at Ida Culver. A Remembrance of Life will be held on August 3, 2019 at Cascade Community Church, 14377 Fryelands Blvd, Monroe, WA Reception following service.



