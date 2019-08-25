Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy B. Griswold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Belle Griswold "Ma" Born July 30, 1940 in Greeley, Kansas. Died of heart failure on August 14, 2019, Edmonds, Washington, after a short illness. She is survived by her husband, WF "Gris" Griswold of 60 years, she leaves behind four younger siblings: Anna of Forest Grove, Oregon and Mary, Betty and Charlie of Council Bluffs, Iowa, also three daughters, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sons-in-law, many nieces and nephews, close friends, acquaintances and favorite Dachshund, Reno. She worked as a housekeeper in local hospitals, until retirement then traveled in an RV with her husband and their little dog, Tia to various places within the United States and in Canada. She loved many things in her 79 years, most of all, gatherings and events with her family and friends. She was determined, also caring, kind and had a spirit of generosity. We will forever love her and miss her everyday. Interment will be at the Whittle and Hubbard cemetery in Castle Rock, Washington. In lieu of flowers please make a donation of a non perishable food item at your local food bank.



