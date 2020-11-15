Long time Edmonds resident, Peggy L. Jones, age 86, died November 2, 2020, at Edmonds Swedish Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Franklin, in February of this year. Frank and Peggy met and were later married in San Angelo, Texas in 1953. They shared a love of auto racing and Peggy soon had her own sports car. After having two children, the family moved to Arizona, where Frank and Peggy shifted to racing sailboats. While in Arizona, Peggy took her first ceramics class, which led to a lifelong love of the arts.

When Peggy and family moved to Washington in 1968, she joined the Suburbanites Club and was active in other local community and bridge clubs. She and Frank continued sailboat racing, joining the Edmonds Yacht Club and became active in the local racing programs, winning many trophies throughout the years. As members of EYC, they enjoyed going on Club cruises. Peggy, as an active member, joined several committees and organized many of the events. After owning several sailboats, they purchased a Grand Banks powerboat, which was fondly named the Peggy J. After Frank and Peggy retired, they were often found on their boat in the San Juan Islands meeting family and friends for feasts of crab.

Peggy became a certified ceramics teacher and taught classes for many years from her shop in the basement of their home. The Edmonds Arts Festival became her way to share her love of the arts with the public. Starting by entering her own pottery as an artist, she soon became active in the festival, serving as its Secretary, Treasurer, and President. She was a founding member of the Arts Festival Foundation, also serving in the offices of Secretary, Vice President and President. While a Board member, she was active in the scholarship committee, which provided funds to young local artists to help them pursue their passion for the arts.

Peggy was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her son Mike and wife Lorie; her daughter Tracy and husband Jeff; and four grandchildren, Katie, Clayton, Eric, and Cheyenne. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Peggy Jones Scholarship Fund, in care of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, PO Box 699, Edmonds, WA 98020.

September 21, 1934 - November 2, 2020