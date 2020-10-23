The family of Peggy Schmaus regretfully announce the passing of their beloved mother. Peggy known as Sam by all passed away September 7, 2020 surrounded by family.

Sam spent 30 years working for Snohomish Health District, where she served as union president. She spent her weekends with husband fishing, riding their Harley, soaking up sun, and clearing their property in Monroe with the dream of living there someday. They eventually made that dream come true.

After her husband passed away Sam made the move to Happy Trails in Surprise, Arizona. There she led a active life of swimming, riding her bike and traveling with family and friends.

Sam was preceeded in death by her late husband Ronald Schmaus and daughter Kymberly Montogmery. She is survived by son Robert Montgomery of Everett, Wa and daughters Shannon Tomlin of Litchfield Park, Az, Karmon Schmaus-Klimek of Everett, Wa and Sheila Siemion of Soldotna, Ak, 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

The family held a private service on October 3, 2020 at Purdy & Walters Floral Hills in Lynnwood Washington. Where she was laid to rest alongside her husband.

October 20, 1947 - September 7, 2020