Peggy Lynn (Malestky) Sommerfeld Peggy passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age 48 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA. She was surrounded by loving family and friends. Peggy was born October 24, 1971 in Edmonds, WA, to John and Debbie Malestky. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Sommerfeld, of Lake Stevens, WA; daughter, Brianna Schwarz, of Gladstone, OR; son, Bryce Mabbott (Michelle), of Everett, WA; brother, John Malestky III (Andreah), of Lake Stevens, WA; parents, John and Debbie Malestky, of Arlington, WA; nieces: Brooke Lilley, Elexus Malestky, Kari Lynn Moose, Jennifer Leman; nephews: Gaven Malestky, Michael Leman, Chris Fecht; uncle, Richard Moose (Tanya), of Maple Valley, WA; best friend, Rachelle Clements Sullivan, of Mountlake Terrace, WA. Peggy attended the Edmonds School District and received a GED Certificate from Edmonds Community College in 1993. Remembrances can be made to the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020