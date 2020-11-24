Peggy Marceliussen passed away on Nov 18. She was born on Feb 9, 1939 in Tucumcari, NM. She served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) from 1967- 1970.

Peggy married Sigmund Marceliussen and is survived by her sons Aaron and Leon, her grandchildren Desiree and Devin, her sister Frances Curbello, and nieces and nephews. Her parents, husband, and siblings, Larry and Joan Ropa and Val and Betty Apple, preceded her in death.

Peggy's life was enriched by her love for Jesus and with her church family and friends.

