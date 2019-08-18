Guest Book View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 17, 1954 - August 4, 2019 Peggy Marlene (Edwards) Coker of Arlington, WA, born December 17, 1954 in Seattle, WA, went to her eternal home on August 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in a large family with many brothers, sisters and close cousins. Peggy was a loving wife to Allen for 48 years and together they had three sons: Brian, Matt, Scott. Early in her life she worked for Arlington School District as a bus driver. During that time she made many lifelong friends. Peg started working for Snohomish County PUD in the mid 90's, where she worked her way up to be a Water Specialist. In her early years, she and Allen spent many years in Mazatlan with their friends and relatives. She was also a great softball player and played on many co-ed teams. Peggy was a devoted mother to her three boys, (and all their friends) supporting all of them in their sports and activities. Anyone that came to their house, she opened them with wide arms. Even being a foster parent through the years. More recently, she started golfing and was involved in many tournaments. She always had luck on her side when playing slots at the casino. However, her most favorite time was golfing down in Arizona, where she and Allen bought their retirement home. Peg was a devoted Seahawks and Nascar fan and most recently a WSU Cougar fan. Anyone that knew Peggy knew she had the biggest heart. She treasured family and friends more than anything in her life. Always organizing gatherings or parties, making her special dishes. Peggy leaves behind her husband, Allen; sons, Matt (Kami), Scott; and her six grandchildren, Kalee, Taylor, Karleigh, Erin, Lexi and Macen. She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene; and son, Brian. She is now an angel in heaven with her Lord. Celebration of life services will be August 24, 2019 at Northshore Christian Church, 5700 23rd DR W, Everett, WA at 2:00 p.m. and gathering after at The Everett Elks, 2802 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA.





