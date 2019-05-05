Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penelope Ann McIntosh. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Penelope McIntosh May 12, 1944 - April 22, 2019 Penelope ("Penny") Ann McIntosh (Kuchera) of Marysville, WA, passed away April 22, 2019 after suffering several stokes. Penny was also suffering Lewy Body Dementia, before and after her diagnosis in 2017. Penny, the daughter of Faythe and Elton Kuchera ("Buster"), was born in Arlington, WA, in 1944. She lived in Kellogg Marsh until 1952 when the family moved to Sunnyside.Penny graduated from Marysville High School in 1962. Penny married Bob McIntosh in 1965 and became an instant mother to Jerry and Lori McIntosh. They bought a house in Marysville in 1968 and had a daughter, Julie McIntosh, in 1969. Although later divorced, Penny lived in the house for 50 years and loved it dearly. Penny was a devoted single mother to her daughter Julie. She worked as a church secretary at Marysville Methodist Church, Reinell Boats and then at the Village Restaurant until her retirement. She was an excellent baker, sewer and gardener. She grew her own flowers and created dried flower arrangements, Penniwhistle's Dried Flower Creations. Penny was also a devoted daughter to her mother, Faythe, who lived with her for seven years as Faythe transitioned from living alone after the passing of Buster in 1984 to eventually requiring skilled nursing. Penny visited her mother everyday in the nursing home. Penny loved spending time with her grandchildren (Chanmee, Chanae and Corinne) and beloved dogs, Lady Boots, E.T. and Oz. In addition to her daughter, son-in-law, Chan Pak, and their family, Penny also leaves behind her brother, Jack Kuchera and his wife, Pam, niece (Wendy Kirkhus) and nephew (Jack Kuchera, Jr.) and their families. A graveside service will be held at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett, WA, on May 10, 2019 at 2pm followed by a reception at Evergreen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Lewy Body Dementia Association online at





In Loving Memory of Penelope McIntosh May 12, 1944 - April 22, 2019 Penelope ("Penny") Ann McIntosh (Kuchera) of Marysville, WA, passed away April 22, 2019 after suffering several stokes. Penny was also suffering Lewy Body Dementia, before and after her diagnosis in 2017. Penny, the daughter of Faythe and Elton Kuchera ("Buster"), was born in Arlington, WA, in 1944. She lived in Kellogg Marsh until 1952 when the family moved to Sunnyside.Penny graduated from Marysville High School in 1962. Penny married Bob McIntosh in 1965 and became an instant mother to Jerry and Lori McIntosh. They bought a house in Marysville in 1968 and had a daughter, Julie McIntosh, in 1969. Although later divorced, Penny lived in the house for 50 years and loved it dearly. Penny was a devoted single mother to her daughter Julie. She worked as a church secretary at Marysville Methodist Church, Reinell Boats and then at the Village Restaurant until her retirement. She was an excellent baker, sewer and gardener. She grew her own flowers and created dried flower arrangements, Penniwhistle's Dried Flower Creations. Penny was also a devoted daughter to her mother, Faythe, who lived with her for seven years as Faythe transitioned from living alone after the passing of Buster in 1984 to eventually requiring skilled nursing. Penny visited her mother everyday in the nursing home. Penny loved spending time with her grandchildren (Chanmee, Chanae and Corinne) and beloved dogs, Lady Boots, E.T. and Oz. In addition to her daughter, son-in-law, Chan Pak, and their family, Penny also leaves behind her brother, Jack Kuchera and his wife, Pam, niece (Wendy Kirkhus) and nephew (Jack Kuchera, Jr.) and their families. A graveside service will be held at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett, WA, on May 10, 2019 at 2pm followed by a reception at Evergreen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Lewy Body Dementia Association online at lbda.org or by mail to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019

