Penny Adeline Craner Doyle Sept. 4, 1947 - Oct. 17, 2019 Penny Adeline Craner Doyle was born September 4, 1947 in Spokane, WA, the oldest of Lyle and Clarice Craner's five children. She graduated from Glacier High School in Seattle in 1965 and married Thomas Gerrard Doyle of Cambridge, MA on August 26, 1967. They lived in Oregon and Southern California before returning to the Northwest in 1978 and buying their home in Everett, WA in 1993. Tom passed away in 2015. Penny had many friends and interests, primarily her family, and was an amazing seamstress, crafter and a talented musician. She worked for the American Diabetes Association, traveling all over the state setting up seminars and camps for kids with the disease. Later she earned her RN and worked for health care providers in Diabetes Education, helping countless people over her career. Penny Doyle passed away peacefully October 17, 2019 at her home in Everett. She is survived by a daughter and a son, four grandchildren, four siblings and a large extended family who will miss her.



