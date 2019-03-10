Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny Lee Christy. View Sign

April 22, 1949 - February 28, 2019 "If I told you I love you, it was forever." Penny Lee Christy, 69, of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on February 28, 2019, beside her loving husband of 42 years. Penny was born April 22, 1949, in Cottage Grove, OR to Howard and Eleanor Woolery. She worked at Scott Paper/Kimberly Clark for 40 years before retiring to spend time with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Eleanor Woolery; and brothers, Jim Woolery and Willie Woolery. Penny is survived by her husband, Larry Christy; sons, Ed (Dani Spees) Christy, Bryant Christy and Cody (Misty) Christy; grandchildren, Jacob Christy, Ryan Christy and Erik Spees; brothers, Mike Woolery and Randy Woolery; and sisters, Karen (Al) Lansing, Linda (Dan) Hemrich and Sandy Foote. She will be put to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. At her request, there will be no services.





4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

Funeral Home Details

Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
(425) 252-2244

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019

