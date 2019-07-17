On July 6, 2019, Perry W. Kaminski of Mukilteo, WA, passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with cancer. Perry is survived by his wife, Juli England of Mukilteo; brother, Stanley N. Kaminski of Conroe, TX; daughter, Katharine Kaminski Cowan and her husband, Richard of Nashville, TN; son, William Claiborne Kaminski of Los Angeles, CA; and granddaughters, Jane Elizabeth and Willa Louise Cowan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation of Everett or GPI Greyhound Rescue, Woodinville.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 17, 2019