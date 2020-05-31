"Papou" On May 19, 2020 Peter left this world to join the love of his life of 68 years, Lorraine, who preceded him in death in October 2014. Peter is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Ernie and Patti, Ronn and Dianna, and Peter and Irene; grandchildren, Kara, Lisa, Robert, Michael, Zoe, Hannah, Alex and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Izzebella, Lucille and Ronan. Born of Greek heritage to Alexander and Florence Bellecy, Peter grew up in Oakland, California, in a musical environment playing violin with brother Leo (piano) and sister Irene (violin) on local radio and amateur talent shows from an early age. In high school, he played sports, but music was his passion - playing in the school band, school orchestra, and with the Oakland Symphony. He joined the Army in 1943 and served as a radio operator. In 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine, and moved to Seattle in 1949, where he began a long career in sales. Still, music was in Peter's blood and he and his brother performed at many Greek events in the 1960s and 1970s. He joined the Seattle Elks and became exalted ruler in 1965, leading the Elks to put on the "Elks Grand Ball" at the Seattle Center Coliseum in 1966, raising money for crippled children in Washington State. Peter made many friends in the Greek and Italian communities and never knew a stranger - you became his friend for life after meeting him. But his family was always first before anything else. In 2018, Peter received the French Legion of Honor medal for his service in France during WWII. Peter was interred next to Lorraine in Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington. A memorial celebrating Peter's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project would be much appreciated. A longer version of Peter's obituary, and a place where you can share your memories, can be found at www.beckstributecenter.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2020.