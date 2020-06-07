Peter Goodwin Peter passed away peacefully surrounded by his two daughters and granddaughter on May 31st, he was 69. They played music and sang before his passing. Peter graduated from Meadowdale High School, Lynnwood in 1968. He was a member of the Sea Scouts for several years and learned and loved to sail. He attended the University of Washington and earned his keep on the "Ave" as a short order cook at a local restaurant. He went to work at Boeing as an expediter for a few years before returning to the University of Washington to study Business. Peter worked in finance in the commercial division at Boeing handling Capital Equipment Procurement. He coached multiple youth soccer teams, gaining city and state championships throughout the years. He enjoyed music and for many years he went down to a local Irish Pub on St Patrick's Day to sing Irish songs. Peter was born to British immigrant parents in Gold Beach, Oregon at the mouth of the Rogue River where he spent the first 3 years in a logging camp. Early in his life, he had a love for the outdoors and went camping often where he could still make a good cup of tea. His second daughter was born in the back of a car on one of these camping trips.



Peter is survived by his daughters, Leslie and Leah; granddaughter Sydney; his brothers Kenneth and Andy.



A celebration of life is planned in the near future.



January 18, 1951 - May 31, 2020



